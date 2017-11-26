Snowfall warning ended; more snow expected Sunday night

9:30 p.m. UPDATE – The snowfall warning has ended for Fort Nelson.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has ended the snowfall warning for the B.C. Peace and the Pine Pass. The warning remains in place for Fort Nelson.

Communities around the B.C. Peace received anywhere from 10 to 20 cm of snow during the last 24 hours. There is still more snow expected before Monday. The forecast calls for another 5 cm as a second band of snow will push into the region Sunday night. Communities in the South Peace will receive more snow than those in the North Peace.

There has been approximately 22 cm of snow since Sat 18:00 at "Fort St. John Airport" #BCStorm — WX Fort St. John (@wc_ftstjohn) November 27, 2017

Officials with Public Works and Government Services Canada are recommending motorists stay at home if you plan to travel Highway 97 between Fort St. John and Fort Nelson. Sunday afternoon a serious collision happened just south of Wonowon on Highway 97. The RCMP haven’t released any information about the collision.

Below is a copy of the weather warning that remains in place for Fort Nelson.

Warnings

2:23 PM PST Sunday 26 November 2017

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Fort Nelson

Snowfall, with total amounts of 15 to 20 cm continues.

A frontal system over the BC northern interior is spreading snow to the region. An additional 5 cm is expected for Fort Nelson today.

For the British Columbia Peace region snow has ended. A second band of snow will push in tonight, giving another 5 cm of snow over southern sections.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

