Snowfall warning continues; wind causes limited visibility on highways

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A snowfall warning remains in place for the Pine Pass, North and South Peace of B.C.

The snow will ease late Sunday morning as the system moves into Alberta. Environment Canada still predicts the region will see 15cm of snow before the storm ends today. On top of the heavy snow, the forecast is also calling for the winds to reach 30 km/h and fall to minus 20 by the afternoon. The will make the temperature feel more like minus 33.

Drivebc.ca reports that all the major highways in the B.C. Peace have compact snow with slippery section and with the wind, there is limited visibility caused by blowing snow.

Plows from Caribou Road Services and Yellowhead Road and Bridge have been out working all night to keep the highways as clear as possible.

Below are the full weather warnings from Environment Canada.

3:59 AM PST Sunday 19 November 2017

Snowfall warning in effect for:

B.C. North Peace River

B.C. South Peace River

Snowfall, with total amounts of about 15 cm continues.

A low-pressure system tracking across the northern Interior is producing snow at times heavy over the BC Peace and along highway 97 east of Pine Pass early this morning.

Snow will ease later this morning as the low moves into Alberta.

Be prepared to adjust your driving to changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

