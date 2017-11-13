Snowfall warning continues; heavy snow expected this week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A snowfall warning remains in place for the B.C. Peace, Pine Pass and Grande Prairie. The forecast calls for 10 to 15 cm of snow by Tuesday morning.

A warm front overriding Arctic air that’s currently in place in the B.C. Peace will produce the snow that should start Monday afternoon. Snow will be more intense closer to the Rocky Mountains.

The Weather Network is predicting this week could be full of snow. Each day the region could see snow, with the forecast calling for up to 50 cm of snow by Sunday.

Before you head out on local highways, make sure to visit www.drivebc.ca for road reports from British Columbia and in Alberta, you can get full road reports from 511.alberta.ca/map.html

Below is a copy of the full weather warnings for the region.

Issued at 2017-11-13 11:39 UTC by Environment Canada:

Snowfall warning continued for:

B.C. Peace River, B.C. (087300)

Current details:

Snowfall, with total amounts of 10 to 15 cm is expected.

The product of a warm front overriding Arctic air that is currently in place will produce 10 to 15 centimetres of snow through Pine Pass and the B.C. Peace River District by Tuesday morning.

The heavy snow will begin Monday afternoon and abate by Tuesday morning as the front dissipates.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique- pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

4:15 AM MST Monday 13 November 2017

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Co. of Grande Prairie near Beaverlodge Hythe and Demmitt

Co. of Grande Prairie near Grande Prairie and Wembley

Co. of Grande Prairie near Sexsmith and La Glace

M.D. of Greenview near DeBolt

M.D. of Greenview near Little Smoky

M.D. of Greenview near O’Brien Prov. Park and Big Mtn Creek

M.D. of Greenview near Sturgeon Lake

M.D. of Greenview near Valleyview and New Fish Creek

M.D. of Greenview near Wapiti and Shuttler Flats Rec. Area

Snow is forecast to become heavier this afternoon due to a developing weather system. 10 to 15 cm of snow is expected near a line from Grande Prairie to Athabasca. Snow will taper off Tuesday morning.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.storm.ec@canada.ca or tweet