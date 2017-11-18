Snowfall warning calls for 20 cm of snow by Sunday morning

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Get ready for more snow in the B.C. Peace. Another snowfall warning has been issued for the North and South Peace.

A low-pressure system will move into the region and bring heavy snow starting Saturday evening. The snow will continue into Sunday before the storm moves out of the area Sunday afternoon.

Snowfall amounts could be as high as 20 cm. The snowfall warning is also in effect for the Pine Pass and Williston area.

Since last Saturday, a total of 37.7 centimetres of the white stuff has fallen at the North Peace Airport weather station, bringing the total amount that has fallen since November 1st to 48.7 centimetres. The weather station saw 12.8 centimetres fall at the airport on Wednesday, in addition to the 11.8 cms that fell on Tuesday. On average, Fort St. John sees a total of 32.5 cms of snow during the month of November.

B.C. Peace River, B.C. (087300)

Snowfall, with total amounts of about 20 cm is expected.

A low-pressure system approaching the BC coast will track across the northern Interior Sunday morning. Snow will become heavy at times this evening as the low approaches and then ease Sunday afternoon as the low moves into Alberta.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Be prepared to adjust your driving to changing road conditions.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique- pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

More details on the alert are available here.

Highway 97 – Pine Pass

Snowfall, with total amounts of about 20 cm is expected.

A low-pressure system approaching the BC coast will track across the northern Interior Sunday morning. Snow will become heavy at times this evening as the low approaches and then ease Sunday afternoon as the low moves into Alberta.

Be prepared to adjust your driving to changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.