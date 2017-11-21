Shaw customers in Fort St. John and Dawson Creek experiencing service interruption

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Shaw customers in Fort St. John and Dawson Creek are experiencing a service interruption this afternoon.

According to a post on Shaw’s Support website, the outage occurred shortly before 2:00 p.m. MST today. The outage is affecting all Shaw services, including TV, home phone and Internet service.

The post said that a fix is in progress and that the company is working to restore service as quickly as possible. We will have an update on the situation once we get more information.