Shaw customers in Fort St. John and Dawson Creek experiencing service interruption

November 21, 2017 Chris Newton News, Regional Comments Off on Shaw customers in Fort St. John and Dawson Creek experiencing service interruption
Shaw's head office in Calgary. File photo

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Shaw customers in Fort St. John and Dawson Creek are experiencing a service interruption this afternoon.

According to a post on Shaw’s Support website, the outage occurred shortly before 2:00 p.m. MST today. The outage is affecting all Shaw services, including TV, home phone and Internet service.

The post said that a fix is in progress and that the company is working to restore service as quickly as possible. We will have an update on the situation once we get more information.

Comments

Have something you'd like to add? Read our comment policy by clicking here.