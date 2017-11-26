Serious collision on the Alaska Highway near Wonowon

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Emergency crews are on the scene of a collision on the Alaska Highway near Wonowon.

Very few details are available at this time, but motorists should expect delays around the collision while emergency personnel work to help those involved. As information becomes available about the crash, we’ll post more details.

A travel advisory remains in place for the Alaska Highway between Wonowon and Fort Nelson. Public Works and Government Services Canada are recommending motorists stay at home if you plan to travel Highway 97 between Fort St. John and Fort Nelson.

A snowfall warning remains in place for the B.C. Peace and Fort Nelson with another 5 to 10 cm before the weather front moves out the area late Sunday night.