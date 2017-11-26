Senior Flyers win on the road in High Prairie

HIGH PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Fort St. John Senior Flyers travelled to face the High Prairie Regals Saturday night.

The Regals opened the game with a goal from Damian Cardinal, but that would be their last as the Flyers dominated the rest of the game.

A goal from Robbie Sidhu tied up the game in the first period. In the second, Steven Fast and Rick Cleaver each scored.

In the third period, Robbie Sidhu scored another goal to make the final score 4-1 for the Flyers.

The next game for the Flyers is Thursday night at the North Peace Arena when Grande Prairie comes to town. The game starts at 8:30 p.m.