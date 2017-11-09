Second BC Liberal leadership candidate set to visit the Peace Region in as many weeks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The second candidate for the leadership of the BC Liberal Party is going to be visiting the Energetic City in as many weeks.

Kamloops – South Thompson MLA Todd Stone announced that he’ll be visiting Fort St. John and Dawson Creek on Monday, November 13th in two events posted on his Facebook page. Stone was elected as MLA in 2013 and served as Transportation and Infrastructure Minister under former Premier Christy Clark for four years until Clark’s government was defeated in a non-confidence motion in June.

Arguably Stone’s most notable act as Transportation Minister was announcing that the province would raise speed limits on several highways in the southern half of the province in 2014. According to his Facebook page, Stone is planning a Meet and Greet in Dawson Creek at the Alcan Smokehouse from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., and in Fort St. John at the Mondo Restaurant from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m.

Stone is one of six candidates vying to become the next leader of B.C.’s Official Opposition party. Former Surrey mayor and Conservative MP Dianne Watts, former B.C. Finance Minister Mike de Jong, Vancouver – Langara MLA Michael Lee, former Vancouver mayor Sam Sullivan, and former Advanced Education Minister Andrew Wilkinson are the other candidates in the leadership race. Watts visited the Peace Region last Saturday.