SD 60 holds final catchment area meeting

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 held its final meeting for catchment area changes for the new Margaret ‘Ma’ Murray School that is set to open in 2018.

Roughly twenty-five parents attended the meeting on Tuesday evening in which Assistant Superintendent Stephen Petrucci presented a walkthrough on what the new school looks like and what it has to offer.

The School District said in October that in order to populate the new Margaret ‘Ma’ Murray school for its expecting opening date next year, the district will need to redraw some of the elementary school catchment area boundaries in Fort St. John. Earlier this month, the School District released the three proposals for catchment area changes.

The District said that these changes will potentially affect families whose children attend CM Finch, Ecole Central, Charlie Lake Elementary, and Bert Ambrose.

A closer look at catchment area Scenario A A closer look at catchment area Scenario B A closer look at catchment area Scenario C

“Parents brought forth questions that related to them such as where the lines might go, how does my child get their, future development such as walking paths,” said Superintendent Dave Sloan. “How will this impact my child and what are the positives and what the negatives.”

SD 60 Trustees will be discussing the feedback at next week’s Committee of the Whole followed by another meeting in January before making a final decision in February.

Residents can still send their opinion via online submissions at catchment@prn.bc.ca or via written submission at the School District Office until December 22nd.