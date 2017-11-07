Scoop Clothing holding food drive for Women’s Resource Society this month

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A local clothing store is holding a food drive until the end of November for the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society, with donors getting a chance at winning a big prize.

Scoop Clothing Manager Haley Brown said that the store has ditched the mannequins from its front window, and will be filling the space with all of the donations that get dropped off this month. Brown said that the store hosts the fundraiser every year, and is especially looking for donations of non-perishable food items like baking goods and food for kids’ lunches.

Brown said that anyone that drops off a non-perishable food item or adds $5 to a purchase at Scoop will be entered into a draw for a $1,000 shopping spree at the store.