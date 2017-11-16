School District 60 unveils three proposed school catchment area changes

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — School District 60 has released three different proposed changes to elementary school catchment areas ahead of the new Margaret ‘Ma’ Murray Community School opening next year.

The three proposed catchment area changes apply to students in Kindergarten through Grade 6. The three proposals each have several changes in common, namely that students living in Grandhaven, Clairmont, and Old Fort will move into the Murray catchment area. Those living in areas north of Fish Creek that currently are in the Bert Ambrose catchment will also move into the Murray catchment.

In Scenario A, CM Finch’s catchment area would start at 105th Ave. along its southern border, extending north to the railroad tracks at the East Bypass Road. The Finch catchment area would stretch from west to east between 108th and 100th Streets.

In both Scenario B and C, Ecole Central’s English-speaking students would move entirely over to ‘Ma’ Murray School, while CM Finch’s catchment area would be increased in size. In Scenario B, the Finch catchment area would be nearly the same as in Scenario A but would extend south to 100th Ave. In Scenario C, the Finch catchment area would extend in a westerly direction north of 109th Ave.

The estimated school population totals over the next three years according to each scenario can be found below.

Two public meetings were held on October 30th and November 9th to showcase the three scenarios. A third public meeting will be held at the School Board Office on Tuesday, November 28th at 7:00 p.m. The School District will also accept written submission regarding the proposed changes at the School Board Office until December 22nd.