School District 60 opens up online discussion on ‘Ma’ Murray school catchment changes

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 officials say that online submissions from the public regarding the purposed changes to elementary school catchment areas have slowly been growing in number.

The online discussion board idea was thought up as a way for people who can’t or don’t want to attend a public meeting on the proposed changes to catchment areas because of the opening of the Margaret ‘Ma’ Murray Community School next year. Superintendent Dave Sloan said that the online discussion board was started after the first meeting in late October.

“At the first couple meetings it was indicated to us that it would be helpful to have an option’s where on display online. Which serves as a way for people who can’t make the meetings or those who wanted to go away and ponder a bit more. We created the board shortly thereafter.”

The three proposed catchment area changes apply to students in Kindergarten through Grade 6. The three proposals each have several changes in common, namely that students living in Grandhaven, Clairmont, and Old Fort will move into the Murray catchment area. Those living in areas north of Fish Creek that currently are in the Bert Ambrose catchment will also move into the Murray catchment.

A closer look at catchment area Scenario A A closer look at catchment area Scenario B A closer look at catchment area Scenario C

Sloan said that the turnout and feedback at the two previous meetings on October 30th and November 9th were exceptional.

“The input at our public meetings have been outstanding. It’s important to us for people to voice their opinions or ideas because if there’s something we haven’t thought of or missing, it needs to be brought to our attention.”

The School District will be taking feedback on the proposed changes both via mail and via the online discussion board until December 22nd. A link to the online discussion board can be found here: www.prn.bc.ca and comments can be sent to catchments@prn.bc.ca.

The final public meeting will be held on Tuesday, November 28th at 7:o0 p.m at the School District Office.