CHETWYND, B.C. — School District 59 has cancelled all school buses in Chetwynd this morning.

Transportation Manager Jeff Lekstrom said that the district has cancelled school bus runs in Chetwynd because of freezing rain that is falling in the Chetwynd area this morning. Lekstrom said that Dawson Creek school buses are still running on schedule.

At this point, there’s no word from School District 60 on whether or not there are any school bus cancellations north of the Peace River.