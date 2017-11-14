School District 59 cancels Dawson Creek and Chetwynd school buses

UPDATE: Five School District 60 buses have been cancelled this morning. Details here: //energeticcity.ca/2017/11/five-school-district-60-school-buses-cancelled-morning/

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — All school buses serving schools in Dawson Creek and Chetwynd have been cancelled this morning.

School District 59’s Transportation Manager Jeff Lekstrom said that the school district has decided to cancel buses serving Dawson Creek-area schools since a large number of side roads in the South Peace have not yet been ploughed due to the large amount of snow that fell through the overnight hours. Lekstrom said that Chetwynd-area buses have also been cancelled due to heavy snow that fell in the area near the Rockies.