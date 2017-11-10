Schedule for Friday’s games released

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The schedule for Friday’s placement and semifinal games was released by Hockey Canada late Thursday night.

In Fort St. John at the North Peace Arena, Finland clashes with Russia for pride in the placement game at 1:30 p.m. Then at 6:00 p.m. The Czech Republic meets Canada Red in the semifinal. The game will be broadcasted live on Moosefm with the pregame showing starting at 5:45.

In Dawson Creek at 2:30 p.m. Sweden takes on Canada Black in the placement game. At 7:00 p.m. Canada White battles the unbeaten United States in the late semifinal. The game will be broadcasted live on TSN.

Tickets are still available at www.tigerboxofficeplus.ca or get them in person at the Encana Events Centre Box Office which is open at 9:00 a.m. or The North Peace Arena Box Office which is open at 10:00 a.m. tomorrow.