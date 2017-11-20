Salvation Army’s kettle campaign kicks off today, though more volunteers are needed

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Salvation Army in Fort St. John kicked off its annual Christmas kettle campaign today, but the organization says that it is still in search of volunteers to help with the program.

The Salvation Army’s new Administrative Coordinator Tatiana Eggie said that the kettle campaign officially kicked off today. However, Eggie said that unfortunately as was the case last year, the organization is seeing a lack of volunteers for the campaign.

So far, Eggie said that only one volunteer is booked for the campaign today, but that a number of last’s year’s volunteers have returned. She said that despite this, only around 20 percent of shifts have so far been filled. Despite this, Eggie said that numbers are up compared to last year, and she hopes more volunteers will be signing up one December rolls around.

The shifts are 2 hours in length, and run from 10:00 a.m -12:00 p.m., 12:00 p.m. -2:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m. -4:00 p.m. , and 4:00 p.m. -6:00 p.m. The Salvation Army needs coverage for all shifts.

If you would like to volunteer, you can contact the Salvation Army at (250) 785-5891.