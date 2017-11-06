Russians show their skill in 4-1 win over the Swedes

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Russia showcases its skill in a chippy affair as they move to 1-0 after a 4-1 win over Sweden on Thursday night.

The Russians jumped out to a 1-0 lead at 9:35 of the first frame as Daniil Gutik scored on the powerplay. Captain Vasily Podkolsin had the lone assist. The Russians made 2-0 with 1:35 remaining in the first after a shot from Oleg Zaitsev found the back of the net.

In the second period the Swedes scored on a man advantage of their own just under two minutes into the period as David Karlstrom cut the lead in half to 2-1. Arvid Costmar and Alexander Popovic got the assists. After forty minutes of play the teams combined for 15 penalty’s and a couple misconducts as the teams displayed how much they don’t like each other.

The Russians added to their lead 24 seconds into the third stanza as Dmitrii Tiuvilin potted the second powerplay goal of the evening for the visitors making it 3-1. Ilya Nikolaev and Vasily Podkolzin assisted on the goal. The Russians put the game away after Matvey Guskov took a pass from his own zone, flew down the right hand side, decked out the Swede defender before roofing the puck to make it 4-1. Aleksei Goriachev and Daniil Zaruba with the helpers.

Russia’s goaltender Vsevolod Skitnikov finished with 20 of 21 saves. While Sweden’s netminder Hugo Alnefelt made 29 of 33 saves.

Vasily Podkolzin led all players with two helpers. David Karlstrom had the lone goal for the Swede’s.

Sweden’s head coach Magnus Havelid said, “We need to learn how to play as a team, there was too much individual play out there and you can’t do that against a talented team like the Russian’s. It doesn’t get any easier for us as we play Canada Red tomorrow, we will need to play as a cohesive unit.”

In the late game in Dawson Creek the United States never trailed versus the Czech Republic as they picked up the victory 5-2. Jack Hughes, Danny Weight and Patrick Moynihan all had two points a piece.