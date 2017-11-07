Russian’s remain perfect after a 6-4 win over Finland

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Russian’s defeated Finland 6-4 to remain perfect at the World U-17 Hockey Challenge.

Team Russia came out firing in the first period of play as team captain Vasily Podkolzin found the back of the net 36 seconds into the game as Danil Gutik set him up for the 1-0 goal. The Russian’s made it 2-0 after a powerplay tally from Danil Gushchin. Artemii Kniazev and Egor Spiridonov got the assists. Almost six minutes later Gushchin scored his second of the game to make it 3-0 after being set up by Oleg Zaitsev and Daniil Zaruba. The Fin’s got one back 56 seconds later courtesy Veeti Miettinen on the man advantage, Anton Lundell and Mikko Petman with the helpers. The home side got that goal back a minute and five seconds later as Matvey Guskov after being set up by Aleksandr Chernyi and Egor Afanasyev. The Russian’s skated into the first intermission with a 4-1 lead.

The second period saw Team Finland dictate play. At 9:29 the middle stanza Patrick Puistola found twine on the powerplay to make it 4-2. Henri Nikkanen and Tomas Keinanen were the set up tandem. Just over five minutes later the Fin’s made it 4-3 as Antti Sarrela deposited the puck after a great individual effort.

The final period saw the Russian’s pad their lead to 5-3 at 7:06 as Egor Afanasyev capitalized for his team on the powerplay. Danil Gushchin and Daniil Zaruba got the assists. Henri Nikkanen cut the score to 5-4 after scoring at the 16:06 mark after taking the feed from Anton Lundell and Ville Heinola. The Russians put the game to bed at 6-4 with a minute and ten seconds left thanks to Danil Gushchin hat trick goal into an empty net.

Both teams finished the game going 2 for 4 on the powerplay.

Danil Gushchin finished the game with the hat trick and a assist. Henri Nikkanen had a goal and a assist for the losing side.

In Dawson Creek the United States came from behind to beat Canada White, as Trevor Zegras scored 2:45 in overtime to win it for the U.S. 4-3. The Americans scored two in the third to tie the game at 3-3 and outshot the Canadians by a 17-2 margin in through the third and overtime. Canada White was up 2-0 after 30 minutes of play. Jack Hughes lead all players with three points. Nathan Legare had a goal and a assist for the Canadians. Team Canada White falls to 0-1-1 while the U.S.A is 2-0.