Russia defeats Finland 5-4 for fifth place

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Russia snuck past the Fin’s 5-4 on Friday afternoon at the North Peace Arena in placement action.

The Russian’s got on the board first thanks to Ilya Safonov who was set up by Sergei Alkhimov and Matvey Guskov at 8:39 of the first. Egor Afanasyev made it 2-0 after a great individual effort at 17:08 of the first frame.

The Fin’s cut the lead in half courtesy Anton Lundell 1:34 into the middle stanza after finishing a play between him and Santeri Hatakka. Antti Saarela tied the score at 2-2 just before the halfway point of the second period. Patrick Puistola had the lone assist. The Russian’s took the lead back at 15:00 after Danilla Khulapov found the net after being set up by Egor Afanasyev and Aleksei Goriachev. Ilya Nikolaev made it 4-2 2:59 later. Daniil Gutik and Vasily Podkolzin were the setup duo. Russia skated into the second intermission with a 4-2 lead.

Finland got it to 4-3 1:44 in the period after Kalle Loponen scored on the powerplay. Antti Saarela and Henri Nikkanen had the helpers. Russia restored the two-goal lead to 5-3 almost six minutes later thanks to Matvey Guskov’s second point of the game. Sergei Alkhimov had the lone assist. A minute and four seconds after that Oskari Oksanen made it a one-goal game at 5-4 for Russia. Anton Lindell had the lone helper on the fourth Finnish tally.

Goaltenders for Russia and Finland faced a total of 66 shots.

In Dawson Creek, Team Canada Black beat the Swedes 4-2 in their placement game.

All the goals have been scored in the second stanza as each team traded goals in the opening ten minutes of play before Massimo scored at 12:46 to put Canada Black up 3-2. The winner of this game finishes in seventh.