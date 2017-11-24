Rhyason Contracting Light a Moose fundraiser starts Wednesday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Moose FM has once again teamed up with the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation and Rhyason Contracting to help raise funds for the Be an Angel, Light a Light campaign. Starting Wednesday, November 29th Moose FM staff will be camped out in the parking lot of Unforgettable Memories Foto Source raising money for the Foundation.

For three days, Moose FM will broadcast live from the parking lot with our 6’ x 12’ sign. With your donation to the foundation, we’ll add one light to our sign. Once it’s all lit up, we hope to have raised over $40,000. This year the funds raised will be focused on increasing the availability of quality of life additions for the residents and clients of Peace Villa.

Seniors are an important part of our community and history and their golden years should be filled with things that bring them joy – the opportunity to plant and nurture some flowers, a weekly trip to the salon, or a workspace to tinker with woodworking projects. Ensuring that the quality of life for our seniors is nurtured is everyone’s responsibility, and these additions and improvements to the Peace Villa will bring joy to the many residents and clients of the facility.

Since 2006, over $375,000 has been raised through the Light a Moose radiothon. It is a big part of the FSJ Hospital Foundation’s Be an Angel campaign in November.

If your company would like to make a corporate donation to Light a Moose you can do so online at www.energeticcity.ca starting next week. Or you can arrange an in-person donation by calling Adam Reaburn at 250-787-7100.