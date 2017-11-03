Rest of B.C. and Alberta fall back one hour this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — This Sunday, Daylight Savings Time will officially come to an end for most Canadians, but not for Northeast B.C. residents.

Neither the Peace River Regional District nor the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality observe Daylight Savings Time, remaining on Mountain Standard Time year-round. The NRRM voted in favour of abandoning Daylight Savings Time in a referendum in 2014, and now aligns with most of B.C. during the summer months, and with Alberta during the winter.

Though the rest of B.C. will be falling back an hour this Sunday at 2:00 a.m., there is a possibility that the province could be abandoning the practice. Last month, Premier John Horgan said he was also thinking about eliminating Daylight Savings Time altogether, after Grand Forks brought forward a motion to cancel the time change at the Union of BC Municipalities conference. In September, Horgan solicited emails from B.C. residents to get their thoughts on the proposal, and said that his office was inundated with feedback.

According to Horgan, most of the emails were in favour of remaining on one time year-round. During its inaugural season, HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver also featured the topic of changing clocks twice a year during the show’s “How Is This Still a Thing?” segment.

If the rest of the province were to abandon daylight savings time, that would raise the possibility of the two regional local governments in Northeast B.C. holding yet another referendum to decide if residents would follow the rest of the province in adopting Pacific Standard Time.