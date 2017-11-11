Remembrance Day ceremonies being held around the North Peace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Royal Canadian Legion in Fort St. John, The District of Taylor and District of Hudson’s Hope are all hosting Remembrance Day Services today in honour of our veterans.

In Fort St. John the parade will start at 10:00 a.m. from the cenotaph on 102nd Street and 105th Avenue, going past the Royal Canadian Legion to City Hall before returning to the cenotaph. Following the parade and a brief ceremony at the cenotaph, there will be a service inside the Royal Canadian Legion at 11:00 a.m. The Legion will be serving chilli lunch at noon and will be hosting a turkey dinner from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Plates for dinner are $17.00 per person, with all proceeds staying within the North Peace region.

The parade route will be closed to vehicles from 8:30 a.m. and will reopen at 11:30. Service groups marching in the parade will line up on 102nd Street and into the School District #60 administration building parking lot. Spectators can view the parade along both 105th Avenue and 100th Street.

Transit Free for Remembrance Day

In commemoration of Remembrance Day the City of Fort St. John and BC Transit will be offering free service to all bus riders on the #1 Northside and #2 Southside routes this Saturday.

Buses on the #1 Northside and #2 Southside routes will run on a modified holiday schedule, operating between 8:15 a.m. and 5:35 p.m. handyDART will also offer free service between 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

District of Taylor

In the District of Taylor, residents are invited to gather at the Taylor Community Hall starting at 10 a.m. The march and ceremony will start at 10:40 a.m.

District of Hudson’s Hope

In Hudson’s Hope, the ceremony will be held at the district office and will start at 10:45 a.m. Veteran’s Day Dinner by invitation to follow at 6 p.m. at the Community Hall.

For more information visit this link.