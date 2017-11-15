RCMP need your help to find two people wanted for outstanding warrants

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP is looking for the public’s help to find Albert Davis and Vashti Woods who both have outstanding warrants.

Albert Davis is described as an Indigenous male, 5’8 tall, approximately 190 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

Vashti Woods is described as a Caucasian female who is 5’ 10 tall, approximately 230 pounds, blonde hair and blue eyes. Woods is 34 years-old and wanted on four outstanding warrants.

If you have any information about Albert Davis or Vashti Woods, contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.