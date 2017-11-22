Police arrest shoplifter outside Safeway yesterday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP arrested a 26-year-old man yesterday after shoplifting from Safeway.

At 3:17 p.m., Tuesday the RCMP received a report from Safeway staff members who had tried to detain a shoplifter when a struggle ensued. The suspect who is known to police attempted to pull what was thought to be a handgun from his waistband during the struggle.

Safeway employees and members of the public were able to restrain the suspect and take possession of the alleged weapon, which turned out to be a CO2 pistol.

The man was expected to appear in Provincial Court earlier this afternoon. He is accused of five different offences including Using a Firearm in the Commission of Offence.

The RCMP is asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or may have recorded video to please call the local detachment at 250-787-8100.