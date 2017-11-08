Quarterfinal matches set for U17 Hockey Challenge

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The quarterfinal matches are set for Thursday at the World U17 Hockey Challenge.

In the afternoon matinee, the undefeated Russian’s will meet the winless Czech Republic in the opening match of the knock out round at the North Peace Arena. Puck drop is at 2:30 p.m. Down Highway 97 the 0-3 Swede’s take on the 3-0 American’s at the Encana Event Centre, which also gets underway at 2:30 p.m. Then at night, Canada White travels up to Fort St. John to play the second place Finland from pool B. That game will be broadcasted live on Moose FM starting at 6:45 with the pregame show. In the all Canadian matchup, Canada White battles with Canada Black in Dawson Creek for their late game.

The winners of these games move on to the semifinals on Friday for a chance to play in Saturday’s gold medal game. The losers will play in the placement games.