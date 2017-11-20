PVEA hosts letting-writing event against Site C over the weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Peace Valley Environment Association held a letter-writing event in Fort St. John over the weekend for those opposed to the construction of the Site C dam.

One of the PVEA’s directors, Verena Hoffman, said that the organization hosted the event at the Treaty 8 Tribal Association office in Fort St. John on Saturday as a way for area residents to make their voices heard by Premier John Horgan and members of his cabinet. Hoffman said that roughly 20 members of the public came out to the event, with others writing letters at home because of travel delays.

According to Hoffman, the group managed to mail off 62 hand-written letters to the Premier and members of his cabinet, asking them to scrap the controversial program. She said that the next few weeks are crucial for the organization’s fight to have Site C terminated by the government, which is due to render a final decision on the dam’s fate before the end of the year.