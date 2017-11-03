PRRD conducting design study for two regional parks  

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Peace River Regional District is going to be conducting a design study into two regional parks after gathering feedback from residents over the summer.

The PRRD is conducting the study for both the Blackfoot and Montney Centennial Regional Parks to understand what’s working well, where improvements are needed, and what additions could make the parks better.

Blackfoot Regional Park is about 75 km east of Fort St. John and 51 km north of Dawson Creek on the south side of the Peace River. Montney Centennial Regional Park is about 35 km northwest of Fort St. John on the northeast side of Charlie Lake.

The Regional District will be setting up a Regional Parks Study booth at the World U17 Hockey Challenge from November 5th – 11th at both the Encana Events Centre and the North Peace Arena. For those not attending any games, there will also be a series of public meetings taking place November 14th — 16th.

The PRRD said that it will select and refine preferred concept plans along with recommendations to guide future operation, development, and management of these two parks for the rest of this year, and want everyone in the community to share their feedback.

For more information, visit the PRRD’s Regional Park Design Study website.