Progress Energy partners with Classroom Champions to bring athlete mentors into Fort St. John classrooms

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Progress Energy announced today that it has partnered with Classroom Champions to bring mentorship opportunities to students in Fort St. John and the surrounding area over the next three years.

Classroom Champions is a charity that connects volunteer athletes with students through monthly video lessons, live video chats and in-class visits as part of a mentorship program. Since launching in 2009, Classroom Champions has established itself in more than 1,000 classrooms ranging from kindergarten to Grade 8 and has mentored more than 25,000 students across Canada and the U.S.

“Progress is very excited to bring Classroom Champions, a program that inspires excellence in youth, to schools in the Fort St. John area,” said Dennis Lawrence, Vice President of Production with Progress Energy. “Where else can you find elite athletes hanging out with kids and talking about what success means, and the work required to achieve great things? Classroom Champions encourages kids to recognize their potential, set goals and dream big and we’re thrilled athletes like Alysia Rissling are volunteering their time to connect with students in our communities.”

Progress Energy said in a release that its partnership will provide the opportunities to almost 500 students in 19 Fort St. John classrooms over the next three years. This year, Canadian bobsleigh World Cup Bronze medalist Alysia Rissling will work with students at Bert Ambrose, Alwin Holland, and C.M. Finch Elementary schools. This is Rissling’s first year as a Classroom Champions athlete mentor, and she said that she is looking forward to sharing her knowledge and experiences with Fort St. John-area students.

“It’s truly inspiring to witness the impact our athletes continue to have on students and to see the strong relationships they develop with their athlete mentors,” said Steve Mesler, Olympic and World Champion as well as Co-Founder and CEO of Classroom Champions. “We are grateful for the support of Progress Energy and the company’s commitment to building mentorship opportunities with students in Fort St. John in the coming years.”