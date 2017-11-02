Predators play Peace Country Storm this weekend in Dawson Creek

The Predators hockey logo.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast BC LB Energy Predators Female Midget hockey team will be travelling to Dawson Creek for an exhibition game on Saturday.

As part of the World U17 Hockey Challenge hockey development weekend and the female jamboree festivities, the Predators will be playing the Peace Country Storm out of Grande Prairie.

Head coach Rob Larson said, “Not only are the girls excited for the game on Saturday versus Grande Prairie, but they are also helping out with the jamboree over the weekend.”

The game will take place at the Memorial Arena in Dawson Creek. Puck drop is at 6:00 p.m.

