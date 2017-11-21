Predators go 1-3 at tournament in Calgary

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The LB Energy Female Midget Predators returned home after a tough Hayley Wickenheiser tournament in Calgary over the weekend.

The girls played the Regina AA Capitals in the first game on Friday which ended in a 3-1 loss. The Predators lone goal was scored by Ally Dancevic who deposited a feed from Hannah Piket.

Day Two of the tourney saw the girls play the Saskatoon Legends twice within six hours. The first game was close for the first thirty minutes before the Legends pulled away to a 7-2 win. Keagan Goulet scored the first goal, assisted by Payton Bowen and Jerzi Westgate. The second goal was scored was an unassisted tally courtesy, Jordyn Larson. The evening affair was also a tightly played game, but the Legends came out on top again winning 3-0.

On Sunday, the girls picked up their first win of the weekend when they beat the Vancouver Angels 1-0.

Head coach Rob Larson said, “We played against a couple of AA teams out of Saskatchewan. We competed with those teams for about half the game before they just took over as we had too many turnovers. The Saskatoon team was unbeaten at 11-0 in their league play, so I was happy with how we played them.”

The girls now prepare for a trip to Regina for a tournament that begins on December 8th where they’ll play in a pool with the two Saskatoon teams along with the Comet Predators, Comet Rush, and the Wood River IceCaps.