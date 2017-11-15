Predators fall 4-1 in exhibition play versus the Peace Country Storm

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast LB Energy Female Midget Predators team was in action on November 4th as part of the Development Weekend at the 2017 Female Jamboree in Dawson Creek.

The girls were battling the PCFAC AA Peace Country Storm out of Grande Prairie in an exhibition game that they lost 4-1. The Predators lone goal was scored by Payton Bowen who was set up by Madison Fell and Lynette Wiebe. The team also volunteered in a number of events during the weekend including helping four-time Olympian Becky Keller with the Female Jamboree and volunteered at the World U-17 Hockey Challenge by doing the ice scraping for a number of games at the North Peace Arena.

Head coach of the Predators Rob Larson said, “The whole experience was great. The girls really enjoyed themselves. Definitely, something they would love to do again.”

Up next for the team is a trip to Calgary this weekend for the Hayley Wickenheiser tournament which begins on Friday. The Predators will be in a pool with teams from Calgary, Saskatoon, Regina, and Vancouver.