Poverty Reduction Strategy community meetings planned to take place in Fort St. John and Fort Nelson 

VICTORIA, B.C. — The B.C. government announced the first community meeting dates for the province’s first Poverty Reduction Strategy, which will kick off in Victoria on November 27th.

B.C. residents are invited to come and talk about how poverty can be reduced in the province. Ideas shared at the in-person community meetings will help inform the Poverty Reduction Strategy. The community meetings will run from the end of November to the end of March.

Though no confirmed dates have been set, the government says that meetings are being planned for Fort St. John and Fort Nelson, in addition to meetings in Vancouver, North Vancouver/West Vancouver, Richmond, Surrey, Burnaby/New Westminster, Maple Ridge, Langley, Abbotsford, and Chilliwack.

Information can be found online as details become available at: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/bcpovertyreduction/