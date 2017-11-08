Petrowest’s receiver announces another sale of the company’s assets

CALGARY, A.B. — Petrowest Corporation’s Court-appointed receiver announced another sale of the former Peace River Hydro Partners member’s assets this morning.

Ernst & Young is looking for buyers of Petrowest’s Nu-Northern Rentals division and all of its assets. Nu-Northern operates out of Clairmont, Alberta and serves a range of mining and construction companies operating across Alberta and British Columbia. Its rental equipment fleet includes articulated rock trucks, graders, dozers, excavators, earth compactors, trailers, service trucks and assorted attachments.

Ernst & Young is also seeking buyers interested in acquiring a operate package of Petrowest’s heavy construction equipment and rolling stock assets. The asset package being offered for sale includes articulated rock trucks, graders, dozers, excavators, earth compactors, wheel loaders, power units, bed trailers, office and utility trailers, picker trucks, service trucks, containers and assorted attachments.

The deadline for offers is 12:00 p.m. Mountain Standard Time on November 30th.