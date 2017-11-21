Peewee Predators need your vote to win a trip to play in Hayley Wickenheiser tournament

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Peace Glacier Glass Peewee Predators have entered into a contest to win and participate in the Hayley Wickenheiser Female World Hockey Festival in 2018.

The Peewees who are in their inaugural season consists of seventeen players from Dawson Creek, Tumbler Ridge, Goodlow, Fort St. John and Whitehorse. For many members of the team, traveling distances of up to 1,500 kilometres are part of the journey of playing on a competitive female hockey team.

In total the top six teams who receive the most votes from this weekend and last, will receive the grand prize of meeting and participating in Hayley Wickenheiser’s tournament Wickenfest 2018 in Calgary, along with other prizes.

Those who join the Women’s Hockey Community and vote have a chance to win one of four $100 Visa Gift Cards, voting closes on November 26th.

To help the team win, visit: www.taketheice.com and vote for the B.C. Peace Glacier Glass Peewee Predators team.