Passive House Café and training course coming to Fort St. John this week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John, Passive House Canada, the Real Estate Foundation of B.C., and the West Moberly First Nations will be hosting a Passive House Café on November 30th from 5:30–7:00 pm at the Fort St. John Passive House.

At this informal evening event, Passive House expert and Econ Group Principal Marcel Studer, West Moberly First Nations Housing and Capital Asset Manager Terry Dunn, and Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman will be sharing insights into emerging trends in building codes, the benefits of Passive House high-performance buildings, and opportunities to apply the Passive House Standard in the region.

The Passive House Standard is the world’s most energy-efficient building design standard. It requires up to 90 percent less energy for heating or cooling and leaves buildings comfortable and healthy throughout the year. Because Passive House buildings are built to last, their maintenance and operating costs remain low over the long term.

“Passive House buildings offer affordable and achievable solutions to building maintenance and energy costs while maximizing occupant comfort,” said Passive House Canada CEO Rob Bernhardt. “With building codes changing to favour high-performance buildings, we invite residents and business people from the Fort St. John and West Moberly area to join us and learn more about how Passive House buildings can benefit them.”

Dozens of Passive House buildings are currently in design or construction in British Columbia. Passive House projects in northeastern B.C. include the Fort St. John Passive House, the Doig River Community Church, and the West Moberly First Nations Health Station.

“In Fort St. John, energy is not just a commodity, it is a responsibility,” said Mayor Ackerman. “Our project highlights what can be accomplished in energy conservation, comfort and style using sustainable technologies.”

On December 1st, Studer will present a full-day workshop at Fort St. John’s Pomeroy Centre on Passive House design and construction. The course, which normally runs for $345, is recommended for anyone wishing to learn about Passive House buildings and is being offered at a special discounted price of $50.

For more information, visit https://passivehousecanada.silkstart.com/events/110-introduction-to-passive-house-high-performance-buildings-fort-st-john