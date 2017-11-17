Passenger Transportation Board now reviewing Greyhound’s application to cut Northern B.C. routes

VICTORIA, B.C. — The Passenger Transportation Board of B.C. is now officially reviewing Greyhound Canada’s application to cease passenger bus service north and west of Prince George.

At the end of August, Greyhound announced that it would apply with the board to cease operations on four routes: Prince George to Prince Rupert; Prince George to Valemount; Prince George to Dawson Creek; and Dawson Creek to Whitehorse. The company claims that ridership has declined on those routes by 51 percent in the last seven years. The company said that province-wide, it has seen ridership decrease by 46 percent in the same timeframe.

Passenger Transportation Board Director Jan Brookes said that after receiving Greyhound’s application, public comments on the application and Greyhound’s response, the Board began reviewing the submissions on November 7th. Brookes said that though the Board aims to render a decision within 60 to 90 days for applications, the scope of Greyhound’s application is larger than most.

Brookes said that after reviewing the entire application, the Board may decide whether to get additional information or possibly hold public hearings. At this point, it’s not known when the Board will reach a decision.