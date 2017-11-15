NPSS sports teams return home after eventful weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Secondary School’s sports teams were busy this past weekend.

The Senior Boys and Girls Volleyball teams traveled to Peace River for the Peace Classic Volleyball tournament. The Boys finished third in their pool but lost in the consolation semifinal. The Girls played well until the quarterfinals which they lost to the Peace Wapiti Academy in three sets. They finished in fifth place.

The Junior Girls Volleyball team was in Prince George for their last action of the season, where they placed fifth.

The Senior Boys Basketball tryouts concluded last Friday as the team is now set for the season. Practices will be held on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s at 5:30 p.m.

The Junior and Senior Girls Basketball tryouts take place today at 5:30 p.m.

While the Junior Boys Basketball tryouts were yesterday.