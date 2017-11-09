NPSS sports teams return home after an event filled weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Secondary School’s sports teams returned home after a busy weekend of action.

The Cross Country team travelled to Vancouver for provincials which took place at Jericho Beach. Dustin Bowes placed the highest among NPSS students with a 194th place finish. Jamie McPherson ranked 209th and Allison Ostle crossed the finish line 219th overall.

The Junior Girls Volleyball team was in Dawson Creek for regionals at the Don Pettigrew Christian School. They finished the tournament with the bronze and earned a spot in the North Zones and are headed to Prince George this weekend.

The Senior Boys and Girls Volleyball teams are headed to Peace River this weekend for their final in-season action.

The Senior Boys Basketball team starts this week as tryouts being on Thursday and go until Friday.