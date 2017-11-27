NPSS sports teams participating in provincials this week

NPSS Boys Soccer team 2017/18. Photo submitted.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Secondary School’s sports teams are gearing up for provincials this week or recently competed in them.

The Boys Soccer Team finished their season in Burnaby over the weekend, as they travelled south for provincials. In the end, the team placed 15th after winning their last game in a shootout.

The Senior Girls Volleyball team is headed to Langley on Wednesday for Provincials, as the Final Championships are set for Saturday.

The Senior Boys and Girls Basketball teams are headed to Grande Prairie for the Stonebridge Hotel Wolves Senior High Basketball Tournament for their first action of the season.

