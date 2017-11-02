NPSS Cross Country team off to provincials this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Secondary School’s sports teams are in action this weekend.

The Cross Country team is heading to Vancouver for provincials starting on Friday. Qualifiers from the north zone are Dustin Bowes, Allison Ostle, and Jamie McPherson who will race at Jericho Beach.

The Junior Volleyball team is in Dawson Creek at the Ron Pettigrew Christian School for regionals. Qualifying teams will be headed to Prince George for provincials.

The Senior Boys and Girls Volleyball teams are headed to Peace River for a tournament next weekend.