NPSS Boys Soccer team’s GoFundMe campaign reaches $5,000 dollar target

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Secondary School’s Boys Soccer team has met it’s GoFundMe campaigns $5,000 target for their upcoming trip to Burnaby for Provincials.
A handful of local companies donated towards their trip, covering nearly the entire cost, with the players paying the last portion of the amount.
Head coach Ryan Leclair said, “It is a very expensive trip as we are flying down to Burnaby and will be there for four days. We thought we would try to get some extra help from the community as well. We felt the GoFundMe campaign would be an easy way for the family, friends, and supporters to donate.”
The boys qualified after defeating Williams Lake in the Zone tournament by the scores of 1-0 and 4-1 in late October.
Their first game in Burnaby will be versus Panorama Ridge on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m.
The full schedule can be viewed below:
2017 Boys AAA Soccer Provincial Championship Schedule
|POOL A
|POOL B
|POOL C
|POOL D
|Panorama Ridge
|St. Georges
|Sentinel
|Reynolds
|Burnaby Central
|Okanagan Mission
|Dr. Charles Best
|Robert A. McMath
|Oak Bay
|Enver Creek
|Kitsilano
|Fleetwood Park
|North Peace
|LA Matheson
|Mount Baker
|Sardis
Wednesday, November 23, 2017 – Pool Play
|Time
|Game #
|Pool
|Home
|Away
|Field
|9:00 AM
|1
|A
|Panorama Ridge
|North Peace
|Burnaby West 1
|2
|A
|Burnaby Central
|Oak Bay
|Burnaby West 2
|3
|B
|St. Georges
|LA Matheson
|Burnaby West 3
|4
|B
|Okanagan Mission
|Enver Creek
|Burnaby West 4
|11:00 AM
|5
|C
|Sentinel
|Mount Baker
|Burnaby West 1
|6
|C
|Dr. Charles Best
|Kitsilano
|Burnaby West 2
|7
|D
|Reynolds
|Sardis
|Burnaby West 3
|8
|D
|Robert A. McMath
|Fleetwood Park
|Burnaby West 4
|12:45 PM
|9
|B
|LA Matheson
|Okanagan Mission
|Burnaby West 1
|10
|B
|Enver Creek
|St. Georges
|Burnaby West 2
|11
|A
|North Peace
|Burnaby Central
|Burnaby West 3
|12
|A
|Oak Bay
|Panorama Ridge
|Burnaby West 4
|2:30 PM
|13
|D
|Sardis
|Robert A. McMath
|Burnaby West 1
|14
|D
|Fleetwood Park
|Reynolds
|Burnaby West 2
|15
|C
|Mount Baker
|Dr. Charles Best
|Burnaby West 3
|16
|C
|Kitsilano
|Sentinel
|Burnaby West 4
|Friday, November 24, 2017 – Pool Play
|Time
|
Game #
|Pool
|Home
|Away
|Field
|9:00 AM
|21
|C
|Sentinel
|Dr. Charles Best
|Burnaby West 1
|22
|C
|Kitsilano
|Mount Baker
|Burnaby West 2
|23
|D
|Reynolds
|Robert A. McMath
|Burnaby West 3
|24
|D
|Fleetwood Park
|Sardis
|Burnaby West 4
|11:00 AM
|21
|A
|Panorama Ridge
|Burnaby Central
|Burnaby West 1
|22
|A
|Oak Bay
|North Peace
|Burnaby West 2
|23
|B
|St. Georges
|Okanagan Mission
|Burnaby West 3
|24
|B
|Enver Creek
|LA Matheson
|Burnaby West 4
|Friday, November 24, 2017 – Playoffs
|Time
|Game #
|Home
|Away
|Field
|12:45 PM
|25
|4th Pool C
|4th Pool D
|Burnaby West 2
|26
|3rd Pool C
|3rd Pool D
|Burnaby West 4
|27
|2nd Pool C
|2nd Pool D
|Burnaby West 1
|28
|1st Pool C
|1st Pool D
|Burnaby West 3
|2:45 PM
|29
|4th Pool A
|4th Pool B
|Burnaby West 2
|30
|3rd Pool A
|3rd Pool B
|Burnaby West 4
|31
|2nd Pool A
|2nd Pool B
|Burnaby West 1
|32
|1st Pool A
|1st Pool B
|Burnaby West 3
|Saturday, November 25, 2017 – Final Round
|Time
|Game #
|Place
|Home
|Away
|Field
|9:00 AM
|33
|15th/16th
|Loser 25
|Loser 29
|Burnaby West 1
|34
|13th/14th
|Winner 25
|Winner 29
|Burnaby West 3
|35
|11th/12th
|Loser 26
|Loser 30
|Burnaby West 2
|36
|9th/10th
|Winner 26
|Winner 30
|Burnaby West 4
|11:00 AM
|37
|7th/8th
|Loser 27
|Loser 31
|Burnaby West 2
|38
|5th/6th
|Winner 27
|Winner 31
|Burnaby West 4
|39
|3rd/4th
|Loser 28
|Loser 32
|Burnaby West 1
|11:15 AM
|40
|1st/2nd
|Winner 28
|Winner 32
|Burnaby West 3