NPSS Boys Soccer team’s GoFundMe campaign reaches $5,000 dollar target

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Secondary School’s Boys Soccer team has met it’s GoFundMe campaigns $5,000 target for their upcoming trip to Burnaby for Provincials.

A handful of local companies donated towards their trip, covering nearly the entire cost, with the players paying the last portion of the amount.

Head coach Ryan Leclair said, “It is a very expensive trip as we are flying down to Burnaby and will be there for four days. We thought we would try to get some extra help from the community as well. We felt the GoFundMe campaign would be an easy way for the family, friends, and supporters to donate.”

The boys qualified after defeating Williams Lake in the Zone tournament by the scores of 1-0 and 4-1 in late October.

Their first game in Burnaby will be versus Panorama Ridge on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m.

The full schedule can be viewed below:

2017 Boys AAA Soccer Provincial Championship Schedule

POOL A POOL B POOL C POOL D Panorama Ridge St. Georges Sentinel Reynolds Burnaby Central Okanagan Mission Dr. Charles Best Robert A. McMath Oak Bay Enver Creek Kitsilano Fleetwood Park North Peace LA Matheson Mount Baker Sardis

Wednesday, November 23, 2017 – Pool Play

Time Game # Pool Home Away Field 9:00 AM 1 A Panorama Ridge North Peace Burnaby West 1 2 A Burnaby Central Oak Bay Burnaby West 2 3 B St. Georges LA Matheson Burnaby West 3 4 B Okanagan Mission Enver Creek Burnaby West 4 11:00 AM 5 C Sentinel Mount Baker Burnaby West 1 6 C Dr. Charles Best Kitsilano Burnaby West 2 7 D Reynolds Sardis Burnaby West 3 8 D Robert A. McMath Fleetwood Park Burnaby West 4 12:45 PM 9 B LA Matheson Okanagan Mission Burnaby West 1 10 B Enver Creek St. Georges Burnaby West 2 11 A North Peace Burnaby Central Burnaby West 3 12 A Oak Bay Panorama Ridge Burnaby West 4 2:30 PM 13 D Sardis Robert A. McMath Burnaby West 1 14 D Fleetwood Park Reynolds Burnaby West 2 15 C Mount Baker Dr. Charles Best Burnaby West 3 16 C Kitsilano Sentinel Burnaby West 4 Friday, November 24, 2017 – Pool Play Time Game # Pool Home Away Field 9:00 AM 21 C Sentinel Dr. Charles Best Burnaby West 1 22 C Kitsilano Mount Baker Burnaby West 2 23 D Reynolds Robert A. McMath Burnaby West 3 24 D Fleetwood Park Sardis Burnaby West 4 11:00 AM 21 A Panorama Ridge Burnaby Central Burnaby West 1 22 A Oak Bay North Peace Burnaby West 2 23 B St. Georges Okanagan Mission Burnaby West 3 24 B Enver Creek LA Matheson Burnaby West 4 Friday, November 24, 2017 – Playoffs Time Game # Home Away Field 12:45 PM 25 4th Pool C 4th Pool D Burnaby West 2 26 3rd Pool C 3rd Pool D Burnaby West 4 27 2nd Pool C 2nd Pool D Burnaby West 1 28 1st Pool C 1st Pool D Burnaby West 3 2:45 PM 29 4th Pool A 4th Pool B Burnaby West 2 30 3rd Pool A 3rd Pool B Burnaby West 4 31 2nd Pool A 2nd Pool B Burnaby West 1 32 1st Pool A 1st Pool B Burnaby West 3 Saturday, November 25, 2017 – Final Round Time Game # Place Home Away Field 9:00 AM 33 15th/16th Loser 25 Loser 29 Burnaby West 1 34 13th/14th Winner 25 Winner 29 Burnaby West 3 35 11th/12th Loser 26 Loser 30 Burnaby West 2 36 9th/10th Winner 26 Winner 30 Burnaby West 4 11:00 AM 37 7th/8th Loser 27 Loser 31 Burnaby West 2 38 5th/6th Winner 27 Winner 31 Burnaby West 4 39 3rd/4th Loser 28 Loser 32 Burnaby West 1 11:15 AM 40 1st/2nd Winner 28 Winner 32 Burnaby West 3