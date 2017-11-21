NPSS Boys Soccer team’s GoFundMe campaign reaches $5,000 dollar target

November 21, 2017 Brady Ratzlaff Sports Comments Off on NPSS Boys Soccer team’s GoFundMe campaign reaches $5,000 dollar target
NPSS Boys Soccer team 2017/18. Photo submitted.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Secondary School’s Boys Soccer team has met it’s GoFundMe campaigns $5,000 target for their upcoming trip to Burnaby for Provincials.

A handful of local companies donated towards their trip, covering nearly the entire cost, with the players paying the last portion of the amount.

Head coach Ryan Leclair said, “It is a very expensive trip as we are flying down to Burnaby and will be there for four days. We thought we would try to get some extra help from the community as well. We felt the GoFundMe campaign would be an easy way for the family, friends, and supporters to donate.”

The boys qualified after defeating Williams Lake in the Zone tournament by the scores of 1-0 and 4-1 in late October.

Their first game in Burnaby will be versus Panorama Ridge on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m.

The full schedule can be viewed below:

2017 Boys AAA Soccer Provincial Championship Schedule

POOL APOOL BPOOL CPOOL D
Panorama RidgeSt. GeorgesSentinelReynolds
Burnaby CentralOkanagan MissionDr. Charles BestRobert A. McMath
Oak BayEnver CreekKitsilanoFleetwood Park
North PeaceLA MathesonMount BakerSardis

Wednesday, November 23, 2017 – Pool Play

      
Time Game #PoolHomeAwayField
9:00 AM1APanorama RidgeNorth PeaceBurnaby West 1
 2ABurnaby CentralOak BayBurnaby West 2
 3BSt. GeorgesLA MathesonBurnaby West 3
 4BOkanagan MissionEnver CreekBurnaby West 4
11:00 AM5CSentinelMount BakerBurnaby West 1
 6CDr. Charles BestKitsilanoBurnaby West 2
 7DReynoldsSardisBurnaby West 3
 8DRobert A. McMathFleetwood ParkBurnaby West 4
12:45 PM9BLA MathesonOkanagan MissionBurnaby West 1
 10BEnver CreekSt. GeorgesBurnaby West 2
 11ANorth PeaceBurnaby CentralBurnaby West 3
 12AOak BayPanorama RidgeBurnaby West 4
2:30 PM13DSardisRobert A. McMathBurnaby West 1
 14DFleetwood ParkReynoldsBurnaby West 2
 15CMount BakerDr. Charles BestBurnaby West 3
 16CKitsilanoSentinelBurnaby West 4
Friday, November 24, 2017 – Pool Play
      
Time 

Game #

PoolHomeAwayField
9:00 AM21CSentinelDr. Charles BestBurnaby West 1
 22CKitsilanoMount BakerBurnaby West 2
 23DReynoldsRobert A. McMathBurnaby West 3
 24DFleetwood ParkSardisBurnaby West 4
11:00 AM21APanorama RidgeBurnaby CentralBurnaby West 1
 22AOak BayNorth PeaceBurnaby West 2
 23BSt. GeorgesOkanagan MissionBurnaby West 3
 24BEnver CreekLA MathesonBurnaby West 4
Friday, November 24, 2017 – Playoffs
     
TimeGame #HomeAwayField
12:45 PM254th Pool C4th Pool DBurnaby West 2
 263rd Pool C3rd Pool DBurnaby West 4
 272nd Pool C 2nd Pool DBurnaby West 1
 281st Pool C1st Pool DBurnaby West 3
2:45 PM294th Pool A4th Pool BBurnaby West 2
 303rd Pool A3rd Pool BBurnaby West 4
 312nd Pool A 2nd Pool BBurnaby West 1
 321st Pool A1st Pool BBurnaby West 3
Saturday, November 25, 2017 – Final Round
      
TimeGame #PlaceHomeAwayField
9:00 AM3315th/16thLoser 25Loser 29Burnaby West 1
 3413th/14thWinner 25Winner 29Burnaby West 3
 3511th/12thLoser 26Loser 30Burnaby West 2
 369th/10thWinner 26Winner 30Burnaby West 4
11:00 AM377th/8thLoser 27Loser 31Burnaby West 2
 385th/6thWinner 27Winner 31Burnaby West 4
 393rd/4thLoser 28Loser 32Burnaby West 1
11:15 AM401st/2ndWinner 28Winner 32Burnaby West 3

 

Comments

Have something you'd like to add? Read our comment policy by clicking here.