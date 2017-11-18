NPSS boys soccer team start a GoFundMe campaign for their trip to provincials next week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Secondary School Boys Soccer team is headed to Burnaby for Provincials next week and have started a GoFundMe campaign for the trip.

After winning Zones in Williams Lake earlier this month, they secured a place in Burnaby. The team has been raising money as a way to alleviate the costs of the plane tickets, accommodations, and transportation while in Burnaby. The team travels south next Wednesday and returns on Saturday. They will be taking part in at least five games, depending on how well they play.

Their goal is to raise $5,000 dollars. If you are interested in donating visit: www.gofundme.com/npss-boys-soccer-team-provincials