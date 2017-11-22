NPHL releases its playoff format for this season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Hockey League released its playoff format for the 2017/18 season.

In the four-team East Division, fourth place plays first overall while second place has home ice on third place in a best of seven series. Winners of both series’ advance to the Division Finals which is also a best of seven series, with the winner moving on the NPHL final.

In the three-team West Division, all teams will play a double round robin with each team playing eight games.

A win is two points and an overtime loss is one point. If the top two teams are tied after round robin play the team with the most points in the regular season gets home-ice in a one-game series. If all three times are tied, rankings are based on their position in the regular season standings. Teams placed two and three play each other, with the winner advancing to play the first place team who receives a bye. The winner heads to the NPHL final to meet the East Division team.