November is Adoption Awareness month across B.C.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A number of events are being hosted across the Peace Region as part of Adoption Awareness Month.

According to Brandi Kennedy with the Adoptive Families Association of B.C., there are currently around 1,000 kids in the province between the ages of 13 to 19 years old in foster homes, who are eligible to be adopted. Around 300 of those kids will age out after turning 19 without ever having a permanent home.

As part of bringing awareness to the issue, the City of Fort St. John had City Hall bathed in green lights on November 9th, which is celebrated as World Adoption Day every year. Kennedy said that Fort St. John City Council will also be issuing a proclamation at the council meeting scheduled for November 27th.

The Adoptive Families Association of B.C. also announced that there will be a family social event during a free skate at the Pomeroy Sport Centre on November 19th.

For more information or if you are interested in adopting contact Brandi Kennedy at 1- 778-256-5350 or by email at bkennedy@bcadoption.com or www.bcadoption.com