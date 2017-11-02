Northern Health opens applications for second round of IMAGINE Grants this year

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Northern Health has announced that it is now taking applications for their IMAGINE Community Grants.

The grants of up to $5,000 are available for eligible schools, community groups, and others in Northern B.C. that have an idea for a project that promotes healthy living. This is the second time that Northern Health is accepting applications this year. The first round back in April saw over $125,000 in funding given to 38 projects in 49 communities across northern B.C.

Imagine Community Grants provide funding to community organizations, service agencies, First Nations organizations, schools, municipalities, regional districts, and other partners with projects that make northern communities healthier.

Aligning with the Healthy Families BC Policy Framework, Imagine Grants fund projects with a focus on areas such as:

Healthy eating and food security

Physical activity and active living

Injury prevention

Tobacco-free communities

Positive mental health

Prevention of substance harms

Healthy early childhood development

Healthy aging

Applicants can apply for funding of up to $5,000 for each project. Preference will be given to projects that encourage different community groups to work together, address something that is missing in the community, help those who are disadvantaged or vulnerable, develop skills and resources in the community, and feature a plan to live on in the community after the funding ends.

Grant information and application forms are available on Northern Health’s Imagine Grants website. Information can also be obtained via e-mail at imagine.grants@northernhealth.ca or by phone at 250-565-2131.

The deadline for application submissions is November 30th.