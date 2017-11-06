Northern Health developing community health plan for Fort Nelson

FORT NELSON, B.C. — Northern Health is looking for input from Northern Rockies Regional Municipality residents to support the development of a community health plan for the Fort Nelson area.

The community health plan development will be led by a steering committee that includes Northern Health staff, municipal staff, local First Nations, and doctors in the community. The plan will look at current and future health services over the next three to five years.

“We know that health depends on many things, from housing and food, to recreation, education and community culture,” said Angela De Smit, Northern Health Chief Operating Officer for the Northeast. “Health also depends on health services in a community, and both of these aspects will be explored and addressed in the plan.”

Area residents can join the discussion at a public meeting scheduled to take place on Wednesday, November 29th at the Fort Nelson Visitor Centre Meeting Room from 7:00-8:30 p.m. An online survey has also been published at this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NRRMhealth. The survey can be completed anonymously, and must be submitted by Thursday, November 30th.

“Supporting a healthy community involves many elements that are not just one organization’s responsibility,” said Regional Councillor Lorraine Gerwing, Northern Rockies Regional Municipality. “Evidence shows that healthier communities are created when the health system, local governments and First Nations, non-profit organizations and the business, culture and recreation sectors all work together.”

Additional meetings will be held to gather input from specific partners in health care delivery, such as physicians, health staff, and community service providers and organizations.

The Community Health Plan, which will also incorporate information from previous community health reports, will be created from December to February, and results will be made public next Spring.