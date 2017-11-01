North Peace SPCA looking to find new homes for several dogs

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace SPCA is currently caring for a number of dogs who previously belonged to a hoarder in Fort Nelson.

The previous owner had signed over ownership of the dogs because he had too many. They were seized under community bylaws. Shelter manager Candace Buchamer said, “We received six adult males and one female who birthed five puppies, all of which are in care. Other than needing grooming which was of great concern they are in sound condition medically.”

As for adoption, some of the dogs are ready to be taken into a new home, while others need some training. Buchamer said, “We have a couple that are ready for adoption. Four of the males need to be taught what the world is all about and that it doesn’t revolve around living in a trailer. They need some time to learn some basic training and behavioral ques Foster homes are going to be the ideal destination for some of these dogs.”

For more info or if you’re interested in adopting, contact the North Peace SPCA at 250-785-7722 or by email: www.northpeace@spca.bc.ca.