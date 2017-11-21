New airport director optimistic about the future

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The North Peace Regional Airport’s new Managing Director says that he’s optimistic about the airport’s future.

Gord Duke, who was appointed Managing Director just two days after Mike Whalley stepped down from the position on November 4th, said that he’s excited to take the helm in helping the airport to grow its operations.

Duke started his career working on the ramp with Air Canada at Vancouver International Airport before climbing the ranks with Canada’s flag carrier. He was also Director of Operations for the Halifax International Airport Authority during the 9/11 attacks and oversaw the airport’s participation in Operation Yellow Ribbon, allowing more than 40 U.S.-bound transatlantic flights to land at the airport.

Having been in Fort St. John for several weeks, Duke said that he’s impressed by how well the airport’s staff have worked together to continue operating despite the large amount of snow that has fallen so far this autumn. He mentioned Fort St. John’s “get it done” spirit as another reason he is looking forward to growing the airport in the future.

In terms of the North Peace Airport’s growth, Duke said that he feels as though the area is in a “wait and see period,” but that he hopes to have larger aircraft serve flights to and from Fort St. John, with the addition of one or two more direct destinations.