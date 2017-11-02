NEAT Finds Thrift Store opens its doors

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The ABC Thrift Shop in Fort St. John has officially closed its doors, while its new owner has officially reopened them.

At 6:00 p.m. on October 31st, Action BC transferred the operations of the ABC Thrift Shop to the Northern Environmental Action Team. NEAT officially reopened as the NEAT Finds Thrift Store yesterday morning at 10:00 a.m. Action BC said that NEAT’s takeover of the store has made it possible for the store to continue operations instead of possibly closing its doors.

Action BC and NEAT are both non-profit charities basedin Fort St. John. When Action BC decided to take their services in a different direction, they approached NEAT about the possibility of taking over the thrift store. The Action BC Resource and Referral Service Society says it will continue to operate information and advocacy services in the community. Potential clients will be able to reach Action BC at actionbcrr@gmail.com or by phone at: 250-793-9418.