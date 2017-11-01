Murder trial of Leon Wokeley adjourned until end of November

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Leon Wokeley, who has been charged with second degree murder in connection with the death of Blueberry First Nation resident Pamela Napoleon over three years ago, made his first court appearance in Fort St. John today.

Wokeley, who is also a member of the Blueberry First Nation, was escorted into the courtroom in handcuffs and shackles wearing a black t-shirt, jeans, and running shoes.

The hearing began when defence lawyer Georges Rivard asked the judge to adjourn the trial so that Crown Counsel could provide disclosure of its case against Wokeley, who is also facing charges of arson and indecency to human remains. The judge granted the request, and set a date for the next hearing, when Wokeley will appear via video link.

The next hearing in the case will take place in Fort St. John on November 29th, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.